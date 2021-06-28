A pharmcist and owner of Beckley Pharmacy and Bee Well Pharmacy of Charleston agreed on Monday to pay $300,000 in civil penalties to resolve allegations that the pharmacies violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) by filling illegitimate prescriptions, according to Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.
Jawed Ali Khan Sherwani owns and operates both pharmacy businesses with two locations in Beckley and one in Charleston.
The settlement states that over five years, beginning in March 2015, both Beckley Pharmacy locations and Bee Well Pharmacy violated the CSA by filling prescriptions that employees of the pharmacies knew or should have known were not issued for a legitimate medical purpose.
Bee Well Pharmacy also agreed to surrender its Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) registration, which will result in the pharmacy being unable to fill prescriptions for controlled substances.
As part of the settlement, Beckley Pharmacy has signed an agreement with the DEA that imposes heightened regulatory and reporting obligations but will allow both Beckley Pharmacy locations to retain their respective DEA registrations.
“There has been a tremendous amount of damage caused by prescription drug abuse in the Southern District of West Virginia,” said Johnston. “In response, we have made it a priority to target different components of the opioid supply chain for their contributing roles to the crisis. Pharmacies must keep accurate records and maintain strong controls when handling controlled substances.
"Those that fail to do so open the door to the potential diversion of drugs, the illegal distribution, and abuse of these drugs.”