On Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Beckley Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
Bring your pills for disposal to Sam's Club on Eisenhower Drive, Beckley.
For more information contact the Beckley PD at 304-256-1720.
Also on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration are partnering for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative No. 19.
Bring your pills for disposal to Crab Orchard Pharmacy at 1299 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Crab Orchard.
The Sheriff's Office has permanent prescription drop-off boxes in the lobby of the Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Division at 201 S. Eisenhower Drive, Beckley. Call 304-255-9300 for more information.
The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
In October 2019, Americans turned in 441 tons (882,919 pounds) of prescription drugs at 6,174 sites operated by the DEA and almost 4,896 of its state and local law enforcement partners.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidential poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
Studies show that most abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medication — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.