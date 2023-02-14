The Beckley Sanitary Board, in partnership with Piney Creek Watershed Association and West Virginia University Institute of Technology, has been selected to receive a 2023 National Environmental Achievement Award through the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) for their cooperative project, “Piney Creek Watershed Monitoring Collaborative.”
The National Environmental Achievement Awards Program recognizes individuals and NACWA member agencies that have made outstanding contributions to environmental protection and the clean water community.
The award-winning initiative began in 2017 as a conversation among the Beckley Sanitary Board (BSB), Piney Creek Watershed Association, and the WVU Tech Biology Department. The project was launched to learn more about local water quality, engage volunteer “citizen scientists” and involve students in “real world” field science.
The design and methods of the project have been developed into a field monitoring program approved by the WV Department of Environmental Protection and the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
In January 2019, four “Stream Teams” of students and other volunteers launched their first of many excursions. Each team collected and studied water samples from the four major streams in the Beckley watershed. Students also set up water analysis in the laboratory and helped study sample results to understand water quality trends.
Since 2019, Stream Teams have been collecting data once every month, except for a three-month break due to Covid.
The information gained through the shared project has helped locate sources of water pollution and plan future improvements of wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.
The project also helped locate additional areas for future water quality research and provided new learning opportunities to students, said Jeremiah Johnson, general manager of BSB, in a press release.
More than 40 students were involved, along with other dedicated community volunteers. The project recorded more than 1,500 volunteer hours. Some students turned their watershed research experience into career and/or graduate school opportunities.
“The Beckley Sanitary Board is pleased that the efforts of our staff, WVU Tech students, faculty and watershed volunteers have received much deserved national award recognition,” said Johnson. “This collaborative demonstrates the progress that is possible on challenging environmental issues when we work together from the classroom to the creek bank.”
Susan Wood, director of Career & Professional Development for WVU Tech, said, “By providing students a way to give back while gaining hands-on experience, this project allows our students to fulfill the mission of WVU Tech – to be active and contributing members of society.”
The BSB and its partners will be honored in February at the 2023 NACWA Winter Conference in Sonoma, Calif.
