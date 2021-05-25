The City of Beckley officially disagrees with a state oversight board's recent decision to diminish pension payments for city firefighters and police officers.
Beckley Common Council unanimously passed a resolution during the regular meeting Tuesday that opposes a recent recommendation of the Municipal Pensions Oversight Board, the board that oversees and assists trustees of the state's 31 police pension funds and 22 fire pension plans.
City attorney Bill File told Council that the City of Beckley has always calculated firefighters' and police officers' pension plans based on the actual time the employee worked for the department and put money into the pension.
File explained that pensions paid out to employees are based on length of employment. According to comments from Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price, the city police and firefighters' local pension boards pay out over a million dollars to pensioners annually and have continued to grow.
"If a member works 20 years and six months, (the member) gets 20 years and six months ... paid into the pension fund for the entire time," said File.
He reported, however, that, in a recent audit, the Oversight Board ordered that the city should have a "correction" and that the city should allocate workers' pensions based on a calculation of the number of full years only. In other words, File explained, the same city employee who worked 20 years and six months and paid into the pension would only get a pension for the 20 years.
"So the administration of Beckley disagrees with the recommendation of the Pension Oversight Board," File noted. "In Beckley, it has always been based on actual length of employment."
The attorney said the recommendation from the Oversight Board, if implemented, could make a hardship on pensioners and their dependents.
Price, a retired city firefighter and Raleigh County fire coordinator, agreed with File's resolution.
Price reported that a number of municipalities are considering filing civil lawsuits against the Oversight Board, to push back on the recommendation.
"This is going throughout the state, and other municipalities are seeking relief from the Pension Oversight Board, possibly through legal action," noted Price. "The support of Council tonight solidifies the good work that both pension boards, the police and the fire, have been doing for many, many years."
State lawmakers created the Pension Oversight Board in 2009 to "provide oversight and assistance to the trustees" of municipal pension boards, according to the board's website.
"The Board is responsible for providing education and training to all trustees, for providing a state allocation of funds to each pension plan from an additional premium tax of 1% on fire and casualty insurance policies in force in (West Virginia) each year and for providing one of the disability examinations for police officers and firefighters who make application for either total and temporary disability or total and permanent disability," the website posts. "The Board annually provides actuarial studies to the trustees of each pension plan."
In other actions, Council voted to accept as a gift a lot at 209 Temple St., Lot 10, Block 10 of East Park Subdivision, recorded at Raleigh Courthouse in Map Book 3, page 2C.
The lot is beside a city park on Temple Street and has a burned-out structure on it. Mayor Rob Rappold said the city will tear down the burned-out building and use the space to improve the city park, possibly by adding a parking lot.
Councilman Tom Sopher (Ward 1) credited Kate Sopher and Matt Mullins with organization of a recent Raleigh County Historical Society program that dedicated a historic marker to the late singer and songwriter Bill Withers.
At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter lauded New River Gorge Regional Authority Executive Director Jina Belcher for bringing "unbelievable" development to the region within the past six months in her current position. Most recently, Sopher reported earlier Tuesday, Belcher visited the historic Alfred Beckley Mill site and suggested that U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin fund a recreational gateway park and welcome center that Sopher had envisioned years earlier. Belcher has been in contact with Manchin's and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito's offices to receive about $8 million in earmark federal funding for the project.
Rappold said city treasurer Billie Trump is talking to a private landowner about possibly purchasing land for a shooting range and canine training camp that will be used by city and county agencies and those from around the state. The current police canine training camp and shooting range, which more than 40 agencies use, is near the mill, on property that must be developed as part of the mill recreation project.
The mayor said recent development on the East Beckley Bypass and around Piney Creek Gorge, in close proximity to the range, was not foreseen when the range was first placed there. He said the new location will be one that does not require the range to be moved again.
Ward III Councilman Robert Dunlap reported that the owner of a successful Pineville coffee house is opening a coffee shop in Beckley at 206 Main St.
Local businessman Dinesh Lamichhane, owner of Roma Pizza Grill Curry, applied for an ABC license to operate from the building of Jimmy's Place, a longtime bar on South Kanawha Street. Rappold joked that he and attorney File had, years ago, stopped in to check on operations at Jimmy's Place, before either of them were city officials.