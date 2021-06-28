The City of Beckley now owns the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park outright, as a $2.4 million bond was paid last week to City National Bank, Mayor Rob Rappold and city treasurer Billie Trump said Monday.
The mayor said the Beckley Buildings Commission, which owns the park and leases it to the city, signed the last check last week, ending the debt to the bank.
The city is planning a celebratory burning of the mortgage note soon, and the public will be invited, added Rappold.
“We’ve done all this without any use, zero use, without a penny of some of the federal funds that have come our way,” said Rappold. “We did it out of general funds.”
The Beckley Building Commission purchased the park, which was then the private Black Knight Country Club, from Gov. Jim Justice for $3 million in April 2018. Justice had closed the 90-year-old club in December 2017 because it was not profitable.
The city put $600,000 down on the property and had plans to pay off a $2.4 million private revenue bond to City National Bank in 30 years, although Rappold said in 2018 that he anticipated the city would pay for the bond “much earlier” than 30 years.
The interest rate was 3.95 percent, which would have been renegotiated in 2028, if the city had not paid off the mortgage.
“We paid it off in, actually, less than four years,” the mayor said Monday. “We saved literally hundreds of thousands of dollars in paying it off now.”
The park offers a recently upgraded nine-hole golf course, a swimming pool, a ballroom for venues and Chilson's, a restaurant.
The golf course is pay-to-play, and the city offers a pro shop with balls and shirts featuring Black Knight iconography, and gas-powered golf carts for use on the course.
Rappold said that Historic Black Knight has “exceeded our wildest expectations” since its opening more than three years ago. He credited Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker, General Manager Jeremiah Johnson, Director of Golf Micah Davis and Aquatics Manager Sharon Dempsey, along with Historic Black Knight staff, for the success.
He added that the Board of Public Works saved “untold maintenance and repair costs” by caring for the grounds.
“The city can be proud to have retired significant debt and still in no way reducing the services provided by all departments,” Rappold added. “Onward and upward!
“When you see a City Council member, give them a pat on the back.”
Trump said the city had entered into the purchase with plans to pay off the bond as soon as possible.
“The city has tried to be responsible, as far as debt is concerned,” said Trump, the city treasurer, on Monday. “We have tried to adopt a ‘pay as you go’ policy for purchasing, to minimize debt expenses to the city and taxpayers.”
Trump said the Mayor’s Office had the intention of minimizing interest on the purchase, as quickly as possible.
Rappold and Trump reported Monday that Black Knight is generating more revenue than city officials had initially anticipated.
“Black Knight has exceeded expectations from a revenue perspective, and the city saw a surplus that would be best used to save the city interest expenses in the long term, so we used the surplus to pay down the debt,” Trump said.
He reported that since Rappold came into office in 2016, the city has paid off two bonds on Beckley Intermodal Gateway and has also made early payment on the bond at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine Little General Store.
In February 2019, Trump announced the city had paid off a $850,000 bond on the General Store, which had originated in July 2007 and was scheduled for repayment in July 2022. The city paid off the remaining $252,300 in 2019, saving $14,500 in interest, he reported.
A $2,117,396 bond was taken out on the Beckley Intermodal Gateway project in October 2012 and was initially scheduled for repayment in November 2024. Trump wrote a check for $615,969 in 2019 to pay off the remaining balance, saving $37,782 in interest, he reported.