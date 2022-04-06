Beckley negotiating contract for lifeguards

The City of Beckley is aiming to open both New River Park pool and Historic Black Knight pool on Memorial Day, the traditional opening of the summer swim season, Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker announced Wednesday.
But with a severely depleted class of lifeguard applicants, the 2022 season will depend on a contract that Baker and city treasurer Billie Trump are working out with USA Pools/USA Management, a national company that supplies lifeguards around the United States, said Baker.
“We’re not sure yet, how it will work,” Baker cautioned. “The details are still being worked out.”
Despite the best efforts of Baker, local businessman Brian Brown, Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap, the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, a Woodrow Wilson High School guidance counselor and others, said Baker, the city has been unable to find enough lifeguards to open both pools, which will take at least 10 guards.
“I have, still, only five people say they were interested in being lifeguards, and only one of the five have their certification,” said Baker.
Nationally, municipalities, homeowners associations (HOAs) and others are seeing a shortage of certified lifeguards.
As a result, Baker said, city officials reached out last month to USA Management/USA Pools, a company that supplies trained and certified lifeguards to towns, HOAs and other pool operators.
“We have begun primary negotiations with them, and they recruit and interview and do all the onboard training,” Baker explained. “Basically, it’s a one-stop shop.”
She said the company supports water safety and risk management and is open during the hours the city prefers, with the pools being closed every Monday.
Employees of the company also take water chemistry and readings.
Mayor Rob Rappold said Wednesday that the contract is “under review,” and Baker said that Beckley Common Council must approve it before the city enters into an agreement with the management company.
Rappold suggested that he’s looking forward to seeing lifeguards at the pool stations again.
“Hats off to Billie Trump, Leslie Baker and others who made this contact,” he said. “With true appreciation to Councilman Robert Dunlap, the Woodrow Wilson guidance counselor, Brian Brown and others who played a critical recruiting role, this appears to be a solid solution to a decade-old problem.”
The summer of 2022 is set to open with another challenge, said Baker, and she is hoping that local residents will step forward to solve it.
“The city will still have to supply concession stand employees and somebody to take tickets,” she said. “I need ticket takers at both places, and I need concession stand workers.”
The city wants to offer cold drinks, nachos, hot dogs, chips, ice cream, candy bars and other poolside favorites, which aids in drawing swimmers to the pools.
Baker is looking for workers ages 18 and older to work concessions and ticket booths for the city from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
“If worse comes to worst, the pools will be open, and I just won’t be able to open the concession stands,” she said. “But it is a time in the country’s history where there’s staff shortages all over, for everything imaginable.
“For every restaurant, every store you go in, there’s a ‘help wanted’ sign,” she said.
The summer of 2022 will also be the first summer in around 30 years that longtime pool manager Sharon Dempsey will not be overseeing operations.
Dempsey, 69, died in March. Baker said the city will begin the search for a new pool manager once current plans have been finalized.