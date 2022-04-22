William O. Ritchie Jr., a Beckley native, was installed Wednesday as president of the District of Columbia Society Sons of the American Revolution (DCSAR).
Ritchie became the organization’s 113th president during the 132nd annual awards and installation of officers banquet at the Washington Golf and Country Club.
Ritchie succeeds past president Joel Hinzman, who led the organization during the recent two-year pandemic period.
Ritchie, known as Bill, authored his memoir, “A Black Man’s Journey to the Sons of the American Revolution” last year, chronicling his many life enhancing experiences from the hills of Beckley to his membership into DCSAR on July 4, 2016.
The Beckley native was an honors graduate from Stratton High School in May of 1966. He was an undefeated state champion in the 100-yard dash during his senior year, tying the state record during his championship run. Ritchie went on to become Howard University’s first known NCAA all-American in track and field, accomplishing the feat seven times. He was the NCAA college division 220-yard-dash champion in 1969 and was a 1968 Olympic trials qualifier.
Bill joined the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department and during his career commanded several prestigious positions including the homicide, public integrity and organized crime branches along with the medical services division.
Upon his retirement in 1994, he held the rank of deputy chief and the position of chief of detectives leading investigators handling some of the most heinous of crimes occurring in the District of Columbia.
On Saturday, Ritchie will join former classmates from Stratton High School who will be inducted into the Stratton/Woodrow Wilson High School Track & Field Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at the Pete Culicerto Track and Field at WWHS.