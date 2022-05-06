Beckley names federal woman of the year

Beckley VA Medical Center has named Jill Blake as its federal woman of the year.
Blake, a board certified family nurse practitioner, is the occupational health coordinator and provider at the Beckley medical center. Her award coincides in celebrating National Nurses Week (May 5-12), which honors their contribution and sacrifices and reminds us to thank the medical professionals who keep us healthy.
The annual award is presented to a woman who demonstrates self-improvement, on-the-job excellence and community service. The winner is determined by a third party to prevent any conflict of interest.
Blake’s award nomination submission stated, “For the last 2 years, Jill has worked diligently and for countless hours to minimize the spread of Covid-19 keeping Veterans and employees safe.”
Her role as the occupational health coordinator and provider put her in an integral position for safety as Covid-19 spread. She was charged with monitoring the shifting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.
“For occupational health in the past, it’s been routine standard of care for employee health,” Blake said. “The pandemic hit, and it was an entirely new process. We made sure we did the best we could to keep everyone safe.”
Blake said she was very surprised and amazed by receiving the award, but the recognition of dedication and hard work was appreciated.
“The most challenging aspect was new guidance from CDC almost weekly, from quarantine duration, mask mandates, vaccines, boosters, social distancing, testing. We had to stay on our toes,” she said.
Blake’s role in keeping Beckley VAMC employees – essential health care workers and support staff – safe during the pandemic meant they could be here to take care of our veterans.
“We realize our veterans are our number one priority, and that’s why we worked together to keep everyone healthy,” she said.
In addition to her role at Beckley VAMC, Blake teaches nurses at the University of Charleston on weekends.
The other 2022 Federal Woman of the Year nominees were: Brianne Fairchild, Tonia Fullen, Tracie Hamb, Olivia Honaker, Katherine Lynch, Kathy Maynor and Portia Parker.