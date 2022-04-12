The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc. awarded nine grants in April totaling $84,600 throughout the state, including an award to the United Methodist Temple in Beckley.
The local grant will help fund a Service And Witness (SAW) project to purchase supplies for their accessibility projects for members of the community.
in West Virginia. According to Foundation president Jeff Taylor, the grants committee reviews applications and awards grants to help fund innovative programs that address acute needs in communities.
The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc., established in 1974, manages over $137 Million for ministries in West Virginia and Garrett County, Maryland.