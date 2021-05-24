Beckley mayor announces proposed $8 million recreation development

The City of Beckley and New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) are seeking federal funding for the first phase of development that will secure Beckley's place as a gateway city to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Mayor Rob Rappold announced Monday.
"It's probably one of the most revolutionary opportunities, to put Beckley on the map, that has come along in a long time," said Rappold.
Rappold reported that NRGRDA has asked Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito for federal earmark funds to build a welcome center and a city park in the area of the historic Alfred Beckley Mill at Piney Gorge. The park will include a dog park.
The first phase will likely be $7 million to $8 million, which is the federal cap for such projects, although Rappold said the exact figure was not nailed down on Monday.
The development will emphasize existing hiking trails in Piney Creek Gorge, carved out by city trails developer Gary Moorefield, and it will showcase a number of rock formations that are available for climbing.
Future development of the site will include an amphitheater for Theatre West Virginia, the mayor added. The current amphitheater is at Grandview park.
Councilman Tom Sopher, Ward 1, brainstormed the idea of the mill recreation project that, when completed, is expected to stretch from Beckley to the New River and over to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County, a distance of about 12 miles.
Sopher was not immediately available for comment on Monday.
Through Sopher's efforts, which began in 2013, the mill was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017, following a lengthy process that involved a dig by local archaeologist David Fuerst funded by Beckley Area Foundation, Carter Family Foundation and the West Virginia Division of Culture and History.
Sopher, who is chair of the Raleigh County Historical Society, had pushed for the project for years, Rappold said. The city owns about 100 acres in the area of the mill that could be developed for the proposed recreation project.
In December, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve was added as the nation's newest national park, making Piney Gorge a candidate as a gateway.
In March, Congress voted for the first time since 2011 to begin granting earmarks — Congressional provisions that direct federal funds to be spent on specific projects.
Manchin and Capito both serve on the Senate Appropriations Committee, which writes legislation that appropriates federal funds.
Rappold said city officials and local developers are hopeful that earmark funding will now be available for the mill development project. Previously, the scope of the project had been too costly for private investors to fully finance.
"There was some private fundraising that took place, that was later abandoned, when it just seemed like it was more of a project than could be accomplished at the time, due to funding," said Rappold. "Tom never lost his dream, and we, in a meeting with Jina Belcher (NRGRDA executive director) about three weeks ago, we were talking ways now that earmarks have been reopened and are available again, through Congress.
"It just seems like the stars have aligned, and we're on board and real excited about the prospects of being looked at favorably by Sen. Manchin and Sen. Capito in acquiring the funds to begin the first two phases of the project," the mayor said.
According to Rappold, the project has a good chance of receiving federal funding, due to the city's relationship with a national park. Moorefield, a city employee, has already developed a number of hiking trails in Piney Creek Gorge, and a number of large rocks for beginning-level rock climbers rise from the gorge. Development of the mill project will draw more attention to those existing attractions.
"Outdoor recreation and attraction is such a big element of what attracts people to our region," noted Rappold.
Rappold said the city will not have to acquire land for the development, although a police training firing range and canine training camp must be relocated from city-owned acreage which is part of the proposed first two phases of the project.
The city is in the process of working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and West Virginia Department of Environment Protection (WVDEP) to target remediation of an existing trash dump on the acreage.
Groundbreaking will not occur for at least 18 months, which will give city officials time to relocate and repurpose land for the shooting range and canine park, said the mayor.
The mill is accessible from New Jersey Avenue, via Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, or East Beckley Bypass, said Rappold.
"The Welcome Center and the park are what we consider to be the first phase," said Rappold. "Frankly, in later phases, along with trail development, we also anticipate the very strong possibility of, perhaps, a new home for Theatre West Virginia.
"I know acting troupes who would be attracted to an amphitheater there. It's, literally, within view of the I-64 at East Beckley exit."
Sopher had said in 2017 that the mill was part of a larger plan for the development of the Piney Creek Trail, a project that, when completed, is expected to stretch from Beckley to the New River and over to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County. He reported that the mill would draw people from Interstate 64, Exit 124, and that it would, eventually, become important to Exit 44, referring to the Harper Road exit.
Local orthodontist and land owner Dr. Tom Jarrett in 2017 began to look at the feasibility of placing the amphitheater near the mill.
TWV Director Scott Hill was not immediately available for comment Monday evening.