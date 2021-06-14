Rescuers on Monday recovered the body of a Beckley man who had disappeared in Thurmond on Saturday, reportedly while fishing with friends on the New River, National Park Service Public Information Officer Eve West said Monday.
Friends reported that Rudy Ezra Cerda was sitting in the shallows of the New River while the group fished, said West. The number of those in the group was not immediately available on Monday afternoon.
“They left, and when they came back, the only thing sitting there was his cell phone and a shirt,” West reported. “The assumption was maybe he had gone into the water, but nobody knew that, for sure.”
West Virginia State Police searched the New River Gorge with a helicopter on Saturday in an effort to find Cerda, and the Division of Natural Resources launched a search effort, West said.
The search resumed on Sunday, with NPS in Beaver sending crews. A storm thwarted search efforts on Sunday, but search crews launched the third day of the search on Monday, said West.
Around 1 p.m. Monday, a whitewater rafting guide discovered Cerda’s body in Cunard at a rapid known as Upper Railroad Rapid, about six miles from where his friends reported they had last seen him, said West.
West offered condolences to the Cerda family.
She said that an official cause of death had not yet been issued on Monday afternoon. His entire family had not yet been notified, as of 3 p.m.
His mother, Raquel Villa de Cerda, asked for prayers on Sunday morning.
“Continue praying for my son, Rudy Ezra Cerda, still missing,” she posted. “I trust in the LORD wholeheartedly.”
The Cerda family had moved from Pomona, California, to West Virginia when Cerda was a little boy. He had attended Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley and attended local schools. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 2012, according to his Facebook page.
Cerda, who worked as an event planner for Holiday Inn, is the father of a pre-school-age daughter whom he called his “baby panda,” according to a Facebook post.
Family in Beckley and in California had kept up hope until the very end of the search.
“My cousin Rudy Cerda has been missing since June 12th,” Leslie Esquivel of California posted to the City of Beckley’s Facebook page, shortly before rescuers recovered Cerda’s body. “He fell in a river at Thurmond in (Glen Jean).
“If you can, please help spread the word and share this post in hopes that someone sees him so we can bring him home. Or to even keep him in your prayers.”
Cerda is the son of Rudy and Raquel Cerda. He has three sisters, Rebecca Martinez of Beckley, Savannah Cerda of Beckley and Tabatha Cerda of Ontario, Calif.
On Facebook, the late Cerda had posted as his cover photo a quote attributed to actor Bruce Lee: “Do not pray for an easy life. Pray for the strength to endure a difficult one.”
West said officials will issue a cause of death in Cerda’s apparent drowning, which will determine if additional investigation is necessary.