Michael Cochran, a 64-year-old retired man from Beckley, has officially won the ultimate shopping spree sweepstakes at Save A Lot.
On Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7 a.m., Cochran will have 3 minutes to grab anything and everything he can in this local Save A Lot at 150 Center St.
Cochran and his wife Patricia are devoted Save A Lot customers and have been shopping there for over two decades.
For over 30 years, Cochran was a truck driver, traveling across the country with a cooler on-board for times when he could stop at Save A Lot and pick up his favorite cuts of meat for him and his family. Like most people, Cochran and his family have faced hardships over the past couple of years, but he was ecstatic to learn he won the sweepstakes and is ready to get his running shoes on.