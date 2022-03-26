A Beckley man was sentenced Friday to two and a half years in prison for distributing fentanyl.
According to court documents, Rashad Lewis Morris, 30, admitted to selling fentanyl to an undercover informant on four occasions in June 2021.
On June 24, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Morris’ residence on Foster Avenue in Beckley. Morris admitted to possessing $2,900 in drug proceeds and a loaded firearm that was recovered from his bedroom. Morris previously pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl.