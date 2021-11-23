William David Reid, 46, of Beckley, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison for distribution of heroin.
According to court documents, Reid sold a quantity of heroin to a confidential informant in Beckley on Aug. 3, 2020.
Reid also admitted to possessing approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 12, 2020, that he intended to distribute in and around Raleigh County.
Reid further admitted that he had been distributing heroin and methamphetamine in and around the Southern District of West Virginia for over a year prior to his arrest.