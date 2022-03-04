James David Morris Jr., 43, of Beckley, was sentenced Friday to two years and 11 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating his supervised release, which was imposed as a result of his 2018 federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Morris had been out of prison for less than one year and was serving a term of supervised release when he committed the 2021 offense.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Morris admitted to being in possession of a Winchester 12 gauge shotgun found by law enforcement officers in his home on June 10, 2021.
Morris was not legally permitted to possess firearms due to two prior convictions for federal firearms offenses.
In addition to the 2018 conviction, Morris has a 2013 federal conviction for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. That conviction resulted from an incident in which Morris and an associate pointed firearms at West Virginia State Troopers, and Morris’ associate fired at least one shot at the troopers.