A Beckley man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Curtis Douglas Harris, 35, sold a confidential informant approximately 2.5 grams of fentanyl and a Cobra .380-caliber pistol on March 4, 2021.
Law enforcement officers utilized a confidential informant to conduct a second controlled purchase from Harris, during which Harris sold approximately 14 grams of fentanyl to the informant for $1,400. Both controlled buys occurred at Harris’ Beckley residence.