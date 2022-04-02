A Beckley man was sentenced Friday to one year and nine months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, to be followed by three years of supervised release.
According to court documents, Kaine William Durham, 25, possessed a Ruger P90 .45-caliber handgun recovered from inside his vehicle by law enforcement during a November 2020 traffic stop.
Durham had been previously convicted in Raleigh County Circuit Court of felony wanton endangerment in 2017.
Durham pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in November 2021.