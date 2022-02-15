Michael Bryant, 62, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Friday to federal drug and gun crimes.
According to court documents, Bryant admitted selling fentanyl to a confidential informant on three separate occasions in March 2021. The drug transactions occurred at his residence on Hunt Street in Beckley.
During one of the controlled buys, Bryant also sold the confidential informant a loaded Francolin Arms, model Citadel Boss 25, 12 gauge shotgun.
Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Bryant’s residence on October 21, 2021 and seized additional quantities of fentanyl, a loaded Sports Arms, Derringer 22 caliber pistol, and rounds of 9mm and 22 caliber ammunition.
As a result of his two prior felony convictions for unlawful assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Bryant was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Bryant pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm and faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 19.