Eric Dale Mills, 45, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Friday to a federal drug crime of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl.
He faces not less than five and up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 1.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 26, 2021, a Raleigh County deputy sheriff conducted a traffic stop on the car Mills was driving. Law enforcement officers searched the car and found over 50 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of methamphetamine. Officers also found small bags for packaging and scales. Mills admitted that he possessed the fentanyl and that he intended to distribute it.