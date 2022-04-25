Leon Eugene Smith, Jr., 41, of Beckley, has pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin, admitting in court to selling approximately 0.5 grams of heroin to a confidential informant in Lanark or $80 on September 15, 2020.
Smith further admitted to selling approximately 1.3 grams of heroin on September 17, 2020, and approximately 1 gram of heroin on September 23, 2020, each time to a confidential informant in Lenark for $160.
Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on August 5 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.
United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police for conducting the investigation.
United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Nick Miller is prosecuting the case.