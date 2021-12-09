A Beckley man pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal drug crime.
According to court documents, Rashad Lewis Morris, 29, was contacted on June 17 by a confidential informant working with the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit to purchase fentanyl.
Morris met with the informant at a location on Johnstown Road in Beckley where he distributed approximately 2.9 grams of fentanyl to the informant in exchange for money.
Morris pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl and faces up to 20 years in prison when is sentenced on March 25.