Isaiah Lamont Shaw, 21, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to distributing more than five grams of methamphetamine. Shaw was charged as a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.
Shaw admitted that in late 2019 he sold more than five grams of methamphetamine to a person who was working with law enforcement as a confidential informant. Shaw admitted to meeting the informant near a shopping center near Mount Hope in Raleigh County to sell the drugs. As part of the plea agreement, Shaw also admitted to selling methamphetamine to the same confidential informant on four other occasions, each in the Southern District of West Virginia.
Shaw faces not less than five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 26.