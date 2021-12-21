Curtis Harris, 34, of Beckley pleaded guilty Monday to a federal gun crime.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 4, law enforcement officers utilized a confidential informant to conduct a controlled purchase of fentanyl from Harris at his residence in Beckley.
Harris sold approximately 2.5 grams of fentanyl and a Cobra .380 handgun to the informant in the same transaction for $550.
On March 11, law enforcement officers utilized a confidential informant to conduct a second controlled purchase of fentanyl from Harris. Harris sold approximately 14 grams of fentanyl to the informant for $1,400.
Harris pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced on April 8.