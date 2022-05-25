shepherdstown — Of the 872 students named to the Dean’s List at Shepherd University for the spring 2022 semester, one is from Raleigh County. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester while carrying at least 12 hours of coursework.
Named from this area was William Anderson Prudnick, of Beckley
