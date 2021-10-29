A Beckley man was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison for distribution of heroin.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Greg Anthony Waters Jr., 27, sold approximately 3.5 grams of heroin to a confidential informant working with law enforcement on Jan. 9, 2020.
Waters admitted to meeting the informant in Beckley to sell the drugs. Waters also admitted to selling cocaine base, heroin and fentanyl on several other occasions between Jan. 9, 2020, and Sept. 18, 2020.
Multiple firearms were seized by law enforcement during a search of Waters’ apartment on Sept. 30, 2020. Waters admitted that he was prohibited from possessing the firearms due to a prior felony conviction in Illinois.