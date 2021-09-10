A Beckley man was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for attempted production of child pornography.
Douglas Patrick Humphrey, 33, will also be required to serve his lifetime on supervised release following his release from prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Humphrey previously admitted that on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, 2020, he communicated with a 15-year-old female via Snapchat. During that conversation he asked her to meet him to engage in sexual activity and also asked her to produce and send a video of herself engaged in sexual intercourse with another man.
Humphrey admitted that in July 2020 he had made a similar request of the minor female and had received a video depicting her engaged in sexual activity. Humphrey was arrested on Aug. 26, 2020, when he arrived at the location where he had arranged to meet the minor.
United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. During the sentencing hearing, the court stated that Humphrey had caused “astounding” harm and is a “sexual predator of a serial nature.”