A Beckley man with previous convictions is facing drug charges after fleeing from police in Raleigh County in a vehicle containing bags of meth, heroin and fentanyl.
Freedom William Fortune, 29, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, fleeing a police officer causing property damage, driving while suspended – third offense and person prohibited from possessing firearms.
He was booked into South Central Regional Jail on Tuesday morning with no bond, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail website.
Fortune’s charges are the result of an incident that occurred Nov. 7 in Eccles, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint states that a deputy with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop Fortune’s vehicle after he was caught speeding while traveling west on Harper Road toward Glen Daniel.
After initially refusing to stop, Fortune halted in the middle of Harper Road in Metalton, where he threw a loaded handgun out the window in addition to a bag containing roughly 8.12 grams of suspected meth.
Fortune then sped off, turning onto Lake Stephens Road and driving through the marina entrance gate, knocking the gate and a rock pillar over.
He then drove off the right side of the road, struck a tree and fled on foot.
The complaint states the deputy lost sight of Fortune before he smashed through the gates to the marina.
When the vehicle Fortune left behind was searched, the deputy found a black handbag with a combination lock on the zipper lying in the passenger-side floor.
Inside the handbag were several small bags containing a total of 17.38 grams of suspected meth, 24.04 grams of suspected heroin and 0.3 gram of suspected fentanyl.
According to the complaint, Fortune was previously convicted of first-degree robbery in 2012. He has also been convicted of driving with a suspended license in 2015, 2016 and 2017.