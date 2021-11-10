A Beckley man pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime on Tuesday.
According to court documents, law enforcement officers recovered a Ruger P90 .45 caliber handgun from inside Kaine William Durham’s vehicle on Nov. 7, 2020, in Beckley.
Durham, who had been previously convicted in Raleigh County Circuit Court of felony wanton endangerment in 2017, pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Durham, 25, faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 25.