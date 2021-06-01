A Raleigh County man was arrested on domestic violence charges Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, S.C., according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department website.
Roger David Utt, 35, vice-president of Cramer Security and Investigations, was arrested on charges of first degree domestic violence and third degree assault and battery.
No bond was given.
Greg Darby, president of Little General Stores Inc., is president of Cramer Security and Investigations, according to West Virginia Secretary of State records.
Cramer Security and Investigations is a private investigation firm that is based in Beckley.
Utt’s next court date is July 12, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department website.
This is a developing story.