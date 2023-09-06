Once again, Beckley and the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex will host the 2023 West Virginia High School State Soccer Tournament – and this year, the tourney runs three days with a day of rest between the semifinals on Thursday and the finals on Saturday.
The WVSSAC State Tournament will bring a significant economic impact to Beckley and Raleigh County, according to a press release posted by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
The WVSSAC is changing the tournament format for 2023. The semi finals will be played on Thursday, Nov. 2, with the finals being played on Saturday, Nov. 4. Not only does the schedule give teams and their fans a day of rest, but also the opportunity to explore Beckley and the county for meals, entertainment, activities and more.
The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is calling on the local business and soccer communities, and are especialy encouraging the participation of a fresh lineup of supporters.
“Many people and businesses have worked on and supported this event for over 20 years,” a press release credited to the local organizing committee and posted by the local chamber states. “It is past time for new blood!!!”
Sponsorships assist with covering tournament expenses, which include:
• Hotel rooms for 16 tournament referees West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) staff, sponsors and board of directors.
• Post-game food and drinks for all players and team staff, 60 per game, 12 games.
• Hospitality for WVSSAC, match officials, coaches, sponsors and guests.
• Approximately 150 persons for Thursday lunch and 125 for dinner, 50 people for Friday lunch and dinner and 100 for Saturday lunch.
• Costs for Security and trainers for each game.
• Costs for ticket takers and sellers
• Rental of tents for additional dressing rooms and press conferences
The ptress release says businesses can be supportive by allowing employees to volunteer at the tournament and soccer families can be supportive as sponsors and volunteers. Civic groups can contribute valuable hours of community service and “To ensure quality and economic benefit, the tournament requires participation from community partners in the form of monetary sponsorships, in-kind services, volunteerism and more.”
For more information on how to become a partner in this event, contact Dave Laraba, Executive Director, WV Soccer Association at 304-654-1849. The deadline for sponsorship commitment is Oct. 22.
