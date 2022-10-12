The Beckley Common Council chambers remain closed to the public after more than two months as the city continues to cite Covid concerns as the reason behind the public’s in-person ban.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said he has made the call, saying the public has the options to tune in and participate virtually either by phone or by computer.
Beckley Common Council meetings broadcast by the city are also uploaded to the city’s YouTube page a few days after the meeting.
“I'm sure we'll get back to the point where we will open the doors for the public,” he said. “But right now, with what we see going around with some of these different strains of Covid ... and the thing of it is, you know you open it up to the public, and you have no means of knowing who may or may not be contagious with Covid, and even now going into the flu season.”
When asked about specifics regarding which Covid database he was referring to in order to make his decision, Rappold said he was relying on news he was hearing from other states and not any specific numbers.
“I'm hearing about what's going on in the New England states and the Northeast. I’m listening to public radio and hearing that there could be, this particular year, what they call a twindemic, which combines Covid and flu,” he said. “I don't really have a threshold or a guide.”
According to records available on the city’s website, all council meetings in 2021 took place via WebEx, with council members, city administration and the public all tuning in separately from their phones or computers.
For 2022, meetings for the Beckley Common Council have fluctuated from virtual to in-person.
From January to the first council meeting in March of 2022, council meetings continued to be held via WebEx.
For the second meeting in March, council members and city officials gathered in-person in council chambers for the meeting while the public was only permitted to attend virtually.
After more than a year of virtual meetings, council chambers were open to the public for the first meeting in April 2022.
However, council meetings returned to the virtual format in August with the city citing the rebound of Covid cases, which included positive tests from three department heads.
It was later revealed at the virtual August meeting that Rappold was one of those who had tested positive, though he has since recovered.
Since August, meetings have continued to be closed for in-person visits even though council members and city officials returned to council chambers for council’s last two meetings, which take place on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
According to the County Alert System map on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' Covid dashboard for Oct. 12, the majority of the state is listed as having low transmission rates.
Only one of Raleigh County’s bordering counties, Wyoming, is listed as having a slightly higher transmission rate, placing it in the yellow category, the second lowest of five transmission levels.
No counties in the state are in gold, orange or red, which are the higher of the five levels.
The Beckley Common Council is also one of the only public bodies in Raleigh County to continue to have restrictions in place regarding in-person attendance to meetings despite having no restrictions on other city events including Beckley’s Chili Night, which took place the Saturday prior to council’s meeting this week.
Both the Raleigh County Commission and the Raleigh County Board of Education have allowed the public to attend their meetings with no restrictions for the majority of 2022.
The Raleigh County Commission also has the option available for the public to listen and participate in its meeting via conference call.
The Raleigh BOE does not currently have any virtual options for the public for its meetings.
Since the start of the pandemic, Rappold said virtual meetings have become the new norm, adding that his weekly meeting with city department heads has also been virtual for some time.
“When you look at what's going on around the country, even those corporations who shut down and went to virtual meetings during the pandemic, when they look at the time and expense saved in people coming and going physically, I think it is, to a large degree, I think it is kind of the new normal,” he said.
