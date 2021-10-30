The City of Beckley is actively seeking to expand opportunities for economic growth in the city, including the annexation of bordering areas, city treasurer Billie Trump said Friday.
“In order to annex property, the city has to have a boundary that is common with the property to be annexed, or have a petition from the property owners and tenants,” said Trump. “The City would have to have the annexation approved by Council, and the Council has been very progressive regarding economic development, so it is likely that it would be approved.”
Trump made his statement in response to questions regarding two Harper Road properties owned by Gov. Jim Justice. Thrasher Engineering, the company that designed the engineering plans, asked Raleigh County Commission in March to grant a $19.5 million TIF (tax incremental funding) district.
A TIF is a public financing method that lets a developer forego payment of taxes in order to develop a blighted area and grow the local economy.
On Aug. 4, Raleigh County Commission passed a resolution to have the West Virginia Development Office look at the possibility of creating the TIF tax break for 30 years on two parcels near Tamarack, Briar Patch Golf Links and the house once owned by Hulett Smith. Justice has plans to add commercial spaces, professional offices, retail space and housing that includes a nine-hole golf course, along with single-family homes, multi-family apartment complexes and senior living facilities.
The Justice-owned Bellwood Corporation reported the tax relief would support public infrastructure on the 30 acres, including $200 million of new construction activity.
The Thrasher Group finished engineering, and Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said Saturday that the plans had been submitted to the West Virginia Development Office. He said he did not know the date that the developer sent the plans to the Development Office.
Of the three commissioners, only Greg Duckworth has supported the creation of the TIF in the county.
Tolliver and Commissioner Linda Epling voted down the initial request in April. At Duckworth's request, they agreed in August to hear the request again and voted in favor of a resolution to permit the developer to submit the project for state approval.
Tolliver cautioned at the Aug. 4 meeting, moments after Commission passed the resolution, that it was "only a resolution" and that the resolution was not a vote in favor of the TIF request. He said Commission would review the recommendation of the Development Office before making a decision.
Meanwhile, the City of Beckley is actively seeking to annex properties and to create TIF districts, which have shown promise in other West Virginia cities.
The new Elk River Atrium of the Charleston Civic Center was partly funded through a TIF district, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported, along with renovations to the Charleston Civic Center and new baseball and soccer fields at Valley Park in Putnam County.
A new shopping mall is being built in South Charleston under a TIF district agreement.
"The City has the capacity to administer the TIF, and some of the potential areas of development are near enough to existing roads and utilities that we could move at a good pace for development," said Trump. "With the opportunities that are presented by the new National Park status, this is a good time to begin to look at tools that will help with the expansion of opportunities in our area."
The New River Gorge National Park was designated a national park earlier this year.
Duckworth on Friday said he still supports the county creating the TIF district.
He acknowledged an interest by the city in annexing the property.
The city may collect B&O taxes, which the county does not collect.
For purposes of economic development, a TIF district directs a portion of tax collections within the district toward a project that is also inside the district’s borders.
A TIF district’s revenues, called tax increment, come from the increased assessed value of property and improvements that occur within the district.
Once a city establishes the TIF district, assessors determine the base assessed value.
As vacant land and dilapidated properties develop with TIF assistance, the equalized assessed valuation (EAV) of those properties increases. New property taxes resulting from the increased assessed valuation above the base value create an incremental increase in tax revenues generated within the TIF district.
The tax increment created between the base and the new EAV is captured, deposited into a special city TIF account and used solely for economic development.
Real estate tax increments can be used as a source of revenue to reimburse certain costs for public and private redevelopment projects, either by issuing TIF revenue bonds or by reimbursing developers on a “pay-as-you-go” basis.
All of the other overlapping taxing bodies continue to receive real estate tax revenue from the base assessed valuation, so there is no loss of revenue to those local taxing bodies.
The maximum life of a TIF district for a city is 23 years. When the TIF ends and the town’s investments in both public and private redevelopment projects within the TIF redevelopment area are fully repaid, property tax revenues are again shared by all the taxing bodies.
All taxing bodies then share the expanded tax base – the growth generated by the use of TIF.
The Department of Commerce must approve a TIF district before it can go into effect.