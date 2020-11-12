A popular ice skating rink is coming back to Beckley this Saturday, bringing a burst of cheer at a time when health officials are warning against congregating indoors.
"We're doing the best we can to cheer up our town," Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said on Monday. "We wanted to make sure we did something for our families before 2020 ended.
"We can control this."
The 2020 rink will be 500 square feet bigger than the rink that came to town last year, she added, ensuring that skaters have more room between them to help reduce risk of Covid transmission.
"We got 500 square foot bigger than we did last year so we'll be able to social distance," said Baker. "We need that boost."
The ice rink first came to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine at New River Park in 2019, at the suggestion of Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher. Sopher told Council he had loved an ice rink in Beckley when he was a kid and that the city needed a rink for winter skating.
The 2019 rink proved to be just as popular as Sopher had predicted.
"For the two weeks we had it, there was only one day we didn't meet what were our projected attendance, and it was a very, very rainy, dismal day," Baker recalled. "The other days, we were way beyond what we had hoped."
Baker said Covid had forced her department to hamper other outdoor Parks and Rec activities. Swings at the parks had to be removed from the swing set frames, and the pools could not open.
Those activities required users to share equipment or changing rooms, which made social distancing ineffective.
As health officials warn against a so-called "third wave" of Covid infections this winter, and as cases of the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease rose in Raleigh County and the state this week, the ice rink will offer local residents a safer activity that allows them to get exercise while still staying six feet apart.
The rink will also get people outdoors, as health officials have warned that Covid rates may increase as people stay inside more due to the winter weather.
Crews are at work constructing the rink at the Exhibition Mine.
"It is wonderful to hear that the ice skating rink is coming for a second year to the Exhibition Coal Mine complex," said Councilman Sopher, who is an active member of Temple Beth El synagogue on Bellevue Lane. "The setting is perfect to ring in the Christmas holidays."
He added that the lights, the music and the skating rink are part of a new family tradition in Beckley.
None of the usual Coal Town Christmas activities will be planned, to reduce risk of Covid transmission, and there will be limits on the number of skaters allowed on the ice at once.
All guests must wear masks while on the ice and at the Rahall Company Store.
Starting Saturday, Nov. 14, the rink will be open every day through Dec. 1, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day.
The rink is in front of Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.
Tickets can be purchased inside the Rahall Company Store at the Mine complex. The prices are $7 an hour for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 11. Prices include skate rental.
The hours are as follows: Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays 1 to 6 p.m.; closed Thanksgiving Day; last day – Tuesday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More information is available by calling the Exhibition Coal Mine at 304-256-1747.