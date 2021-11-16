Beckley ice rink to open Friday

A holiday favorite is returning to Beckley once again.
Starting Friday, the ice-skating rink at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum will open for its two-week stint.
In the lead-up to its third year Leslie Baker, director of parks and recreation, said its return has been highly anticipated.
“It’s something unique that we offer around the holidays,” Baker said noting that most people have to go to Charleston if they have the urge to ice-skate.
While the rink is small in size, Baker said it offers a great deal of fun to people of all ages.
The rink will be open Friday through Dec. 5 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day. It is in the parking lot in front of Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.
Hours for the rink are Monday through Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 1 to 9 p.m.; and Sunday 1 to 6 p.m.
Tickets to skate are $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 15. Tickets include skate rental and can be purchased inside the Rahall Company Store at the Mine complex.
If inclement weather arises, Baker said the rink will close, and she suggested that skaters call in these instances.
Following the opening of the skating rink is the annual Appalachian Coal Town Christmas, which will take place next week.
The popular Appalachian Coal Town Christmas event will be on two consecutive weekends this year, Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3-4.
“The Exhibition Coal Mine and the Youth Museum have been celebrating Christmas in this special way for more than 20 years,” Baker said of the Appalachian Coal Town Christmas. “It truly has become a southern West Virginia holiday tradition for many, many people.”
Appalachian Coal Town Christmas will be both weekends from 5 to 9 p.m.
Tickets for the festival are $12 for adults and $10 for children.
Guided underground tours, a marshmallow roast, caroling in the church and the ice-skating rink will be part of the activities offered at the Exhibition Coal Mine during the festival.
Those wishing to skate during the festival must purchase a festival pass.
The entire site will be lit up with Christmas lights and decorations; however, the underground will not be decorated with lights. The gift shop will be open and selling unique coal creations, jewelry, Christmas items and freshly made fudge.
Craft vendors will also be selling their wares during the event.
The Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum complex is in New River Park. Winter hours for the Youth Museum are Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Special hours are available for tours upon request.
Many of the exhibits and classes are funded in part by the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information, call 304-256-1747 or 304-252-3730.