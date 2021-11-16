Beckley ice rink to open Friday

Kevin Jotkus, owner of Ice Rink Rentals, pressure washes his 2,000-square-foot synthetic ice rink, which is now set up in front of the Exhibition Coal Mine in Beckley. The rink will open to the public Friday, Nov. 19, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The rink will remain open to Dec. 4 — Monday through Thursday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)