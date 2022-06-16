This weekend will mark a day of remembrance and celebration as Beckley’s hosts its 21st annual Juneteenth Festival.
The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with an acknowledgement and remembrance at Wright Hunter Cemetery, one of the longest-standing cemeteries in East Beckley, located on Antonio Avenue off South Fayette Street.
The celebration will then continue at New River Park, where food and games will be offered along with speakers honoring Juneteenth.
Covid-19 vaccines and boosters as well as other heath information will also be provided Saturday at New River Park and are being sponsored by the Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Partnership of African-American Churches (PAAC).
Then on Sunday the Beckley’s Woman’s Club will host an awards dinner and dance at their club at 202 Park Ave. Tickets to this event are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
This is the second year that Juneteenth has been recognized, at both the state and federal level, as a holiday.
Raleigh County NAACP President Barbra Charles said she is pleased to see the day and what it represents getting the recognition it deserves.
“America and our history is important because how can you know the future if you don't know the past,” Charles said.
Juneteenth commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas in 1865, and more generally the emancipation of African-Americans. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.
This was two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation — which had become official Jan. 1, 1863.