The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, and the Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association are sponsoring the fifth annual Beckley Honey Festival in recognition of National Honeybee Day Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, located in New River Park at 513 Ewart Ave.
Featured activities will include local beekeepers selling honey, live honeybee demonstrations, display tents with equipment, educational presentations, all-day youth activities, along with roasted corn and other food vendors.
Terry Bailey will also be signing copies of his book “Forged By Coal: A Family's Story.” The book centers on his family's life in Covel, a tiny Wyoming County coal camp, from 1945 until 1960. Bailey uses several first-hand accounts from the people who lived in Covel during that time.
Reduced rates of daily activities at the Exhibition Coal Mine will also be available during the festival.
