CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service in Charleston has posted rainfall totals from the Thursday-Friday rain event that moved through the Interstate 64 corridor between Huntington and Charleston and points south.
• Four inches of rain was recorded in Salt Rock, Culloden, Hamlin and Pinch.
• Approximately 3.5 inches in Hurricane, South Charleston and Wayne.
• Measurements of just under 3 inches of rain came in Logan, Mt. Nebo and Oceana.
• Meteorologists said the one-day totals of 1.85 inches in Beckley and 2.62 inches in Huntington were records in both cities for Feb. 16.
