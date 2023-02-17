CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service in Charleston has posted rainfall totals from the Thursday-Friday rain event that moved through the Interstate 64 corridor between Huntington and Charleston and points south.

• Four inches of rain was recorded in Salt Rock, Culloden, Hamlin and Pinch.

• Approximately 3.5 inches in Hurricane, South Charleston and Wayne.

• Measurements of just under 3 inches of rain came in Logan, Mt. Nebo and Oceana.

• Meteorologists said the one-day totals of 1.85 inches in Beckley and 2.62 inches in Huntington were records in both cities for Feb. 16.

