The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is appropriating $34.5 million to the state of West Virginia and nine West Virginia communities, including Beckley, to help provide quality, affordable housing for all West Virginians.
The funding is intended to specifically support establishing transitional housing for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder, quickly engaging and re-housing West Virginians currently experiencing homelessness and bolstering initiatives that benefit low-income individuals living with HIV/AIDS and their families.
The announcement of the funding came from Sen. Joe Manchin’s office.
Beckley is scheduled to get a $292,696 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from a HUD program to help provide quality housing and a suitable living environment for residents.
