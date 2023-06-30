BECKLEY, W.Va. — As a record number of drivers hit the road over the extended July 4 holiday weekend, motorists are facing much better prices at the pump than in 2022. Of the 50.7 million Americans expected to celebrate the nation's birthday by taking a trip, AAA expects more than 43.2 million will be hitting the highways.
The good news? Prices at the pump won't be pinching the pocketbooks of travelers nearly as much as in 2022.
"Gas prices are currently about $1.30 less per gallon than a year ago, which is helping fuel the increased interest in road travel over the 4th of July and throughout the summer,” said Lori Waver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “The record average high price for gas on July 4th was set last year when the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.80. With gas prices averaging well below last year’s record high prices, Fourth of July travelers have something to celebrate at the pump.”
Friday's national average held steady overnight at $3.54, which is 4 cents lower than one week ago, 3 cents lower than a month ago and $1.31 less than a year ago.
Friday's average in West Virginia is down a penny overnight to $3.39, which is 5 cents lower than one week ago. The average is the same as a month ago but $1.43 less than a year ago.
In Beckley, the average gas price has remained at $3.55 overnight, nearly 20 cents a gallon more expensive than a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Charleston.
Beckley's current average is also the same as a week ago, but 10 cents less than a month ago and $1.24 lower than a year ago.
The average gas price in Charleston stayed steady overnight, now averaging $3.37. Charleston's current gas price average is 3 cents lower than it was one week ago, 6 cents lower than a month ago and $1.55 lower than a year ago.
The average gas price for Bluefield is up a penny overnight, now at $3.26. Today's average in Bluefield is 4 cents less than a week ago, 5 cents less than a month ago and $1.37 less than a year ago.
Checking nearby for those planning a road trip in the region, the average price for a gallon of regular Friday in Ohio is at $3.32, Virginia $3.30, Kentucky $3.28, Maryland $3.46 and Pennsylvania $3.64. Popular vacation destination Tennessee has some of the lowest priced gas in the area, averaging just $3.09.
The highest gasoline average price in the country is still Washington state at $4.98, while Mississippi has the lowest average gas price, now at $2.97 and the only state averaging below the $3 mark.
