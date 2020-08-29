Food for Body & Soul Food Pantry, in Beckley, has received a $3,200 contribution from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.
Food for Body & Soul will use the gift to feed the hungry in the community and surrounding areas of Raleigh County with nonperishable nutritious meals during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We are very appreciative of the grant from Food Lion Charitable Foundation, which will enable us to feed our local communities within Raleigh County,” said Millie Cox, director of Food for Body & Soul Food Pantry
The grant will be used to purchase food for individuals in the community and outlying areas who at this time are finding it hard to provide meals for their families. The pantry's mission is to help alleviate hunger in Raleigh County and surrounding communities by providing food and spiritual encouragement to the under-privileged.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. Since its inception, the charitable foundation has provided more than $12 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café's, and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/in-our-community.