Ever since he was a child, Beckley native Derrick Bandy has wanted to be a firefighter.
Bandy said he still remembers the first time he saw firefighters in action.
He was at his grandmother’s house and saw smoke coming from the house next door.
“I thought somebody was having a grill and just saw the smoke,” he said.
Bandy then ran out of the house and that’s when he saw “flames coming out of the window up top.”
“I ran back inside and called 911,” he said.
Bandy said it was seeing the firefighters respond to the fire that motived him to want to pursue that same path.
Having been sworn in on Monday with four other men as probationary firefighters for the Beckley Fire Department, Bandy said he is looking forward to the opportunity to serve his community.
He said he also hopes that he can serve as an inspiration to others in his community to pursue a similar path as Bandy is the first Black firefighter the city has hired in roughly four decades.
Although he has been on the job only a few days, Bandy says he doesn’t necessarily feel like there is an added burden to serve as an advocate for his community. He simply hopes to lead by example.
“I don’t feel it is an extra burden. It’s just something that I wanted to do, and I just hope to inspire (others) now that I’m in the position,” he said. “I hope that I can inspire others in the community to want to choose this same career path.”
Beckley Fire Chief Ed Wills has been working to create more diversity in the fire department since being sworn in as chief in 2015.
Wills, who has been with the department for roughly 39 and a half years, said he worked with the first Black firefighter in Beckley Fire Department, Lt. Charles Clements, who has originally hired in 1968.
“Actually Lt. Clements was my lieutenant for several years at Station 1,” Wills said. “I learned a lot from him. He was one of the best all-around firefighters I ever worked with.”
Since Clements, Wills said he believes the city has hired six other firefighters who were minorities. Wills said four Black men were hired in the mid-'70s at one time in addition to Elizabeth Settle, the city’s only female firefighter who was also Black.
While she worked in the Bureau of Fire Prevention, Wills said Settle ran calls as well and was very supportive of the fire department.
Prior to Bandy, Wills said the last time the Beckley Fire Department hired a minority was in 1980.
Wills said part of the problem, when it comes to making the department more diverse, is that not many minorities take their civil service test to even be considered to be a firefighter.
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Beckley is predominantly white at 70.9 percent. The Black community makes up 21.8 percent in Beckley and the remaining 7.3 percent includes multiracial, Asian, American Indian and other.
Ideally, Wills said he would like his department to be more reflective of what the community actually looks like.
“It is important for us to create diversity and to recruit from within our community because we have to be representative of those communities that we serve,” he said.
Wills said that starts with better promoting the fire department.
“I think that’s where we have failed,” he said. “We don’t promote the Beckley Fire Department from within our community as we should. As a result, there are a lot of good potential candidates within the city, that if they knew who we were, what we were all about and what we do, I think they’d be taking our test.”
He said another failure on their part is not better informing the community that they are not a volunteer fire department.
“We’re the only paid career (fire) department in Raleigh County,” he said. “When people think of Beckley Fire, they don’t realize that we’re not volunteer, we’re career.”
Wills said the last test they offered two years ago, just over 100 people took the test and only about 10 percent were minorities.
“Our goal from that point was to try to reach out to our communities because we felt that our community would be better served if we could create diversity that was representative of our community from within that community,” he said. “Derrick (Bandy) is a product of what we’re trying to accomplish now and what we want to continue because we’re not yet where we need to be.”
More than being a minority in a field dominated by white males, Wills said Bandy is a native of Beckley, which means he has a deeper connection to those he serves and is able to relate in ways that others may not.
“It’s not our desire to put additional pressure on Derrick (Bandy) but I believe this will be a natural progression for him,” Wills said. “I think it will be easy to come about because of his knowledge of the community... Recruiting from within a community is good for us; recruiting minorities to create diversity is good for us as well as our community because we are better representative of that community.”
Wills said they have worked on diversifying their recruitment efforts by holding workshops at Heart of God Ministries, a predominantly Black church whose members include Bandy and his family.
Bandy said he has attended these workshops in the past and does believe that they are beneficial in encouraging more Black applicants.
He added that he is very encouraged by the department’s stance on wanting to be more diverse.
“It’s very encouraging because they don’t see color,” Bandy said. “The just hire the best man or woman for the job.”
Wills said they will likely have a test for more applicants in the near future as the most recent hiring has nearly exhausted their current hiring list.