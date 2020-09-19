Beckley Fire Chief Ed Wills, City Treasurer Billie Trump, Mayor Rob Rappold, and Ward IV Councilman and retired firefighter Kevin Price were among those who gathered Wednesday morning to dedicate the city's new Beckley Fire Department Station #3.
The newly constructed, $5 million station features an aerial training tower, Trump, who is the retired BFD chief, said in August.
The station also houses a new Code Enforcement Division, staffed by firefighters who are trained as code enforcement officers and modern classrooms.
The ceremony was held outside, with social distancing in place, and posted to Facebook Live. Chief Wills spoke about the new department, after the national anthem was played and the U.S. flag was raised.
During his presentation, Price gave a history of BFD, which started as a volunteer department.
In 1912, a devastating fire destroyed 49 businesses in four blocks of downtown Beckley.
"From that time, the BFD has moved forward on many different levels," Price said.
The department is now a professional department that employs more than 40 paid, full-time workers.
Before the dedication ceremony, firefighters and city officials had gathered for the "last call" at the Eisenhower Drive station, which had served the city for 46 years.
They lowered the U.S. flag from its place above the station as they decommissioned the building.