Beckley FD swears in new firefighters; robbery Tuesday in Fayette County; fatal fire Monday in Raleigh County

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is investigating an early morning robbery in the Boomer area.
Early Tuesday the Fayette County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to a suspected home invasion and robbery in the Boomer area, according to a release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Deputies found that three males had made entry into a residence and held the occupants against their will while reportedly stealing money and items.
Two of the assailants had also struck two of the occupants causing minor injuries, Fridley reported.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is currently processing evidence and information in an attempt to identify the suspects.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
In other news, a structure fire Monday evening in Raleigh County resulted in one fatality.
The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. Monday at a home on Berry Lane in Fairdale, according to a supervisor with the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center.
One fatality was reported but information about the victim was not released.
Trap Hill Fire Department, Coal River Fire Department, Lester Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia state fire marshal and Jan-Care Ambulance responded to the scene.
It took crews roughly five hours to clear the scene.