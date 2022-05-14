WVU Tech is celebrating its first two graduates of the hospitality (culinary) program from the Beckley campus.
The hospitality (culinary) program is a two-year associate degree offered through WVU Potomac State College on the Tech campus in Beckley.
Ashley Isaacs of Fayetteville and Emma Keppe of Beckley are the first class from the program, which began on Tech’s campus in 2020.
Both Isaacs and Keppe said they had always wanted to go to culinary school, but there wasn’t anywhere locally they could pursue that. When the program launched in Beckley, they both made the transition to WVU Tech.
“It makes me feel so good to see people enjoy the things I make,” Isaacs said in a press release. “It feels like I am where I’m supposed to be.”
Both students have secured internships this summer. Isaacs will be interning at Glade Springs Resort, while Keppe will be moving to Morgantown to complete her internship at the Cupcakerie.
Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN) has announced a sponsorship agreement with Huntington National Bank (HNB), with 29 locations in the Mountain State.
“What’s unique about Huntington National Bank is its local, community bank presence paired with the abilities of one of the largest banks in the country,” said Judy Moore, CRAN’s president and managing director. “Our team fully understands how beneficial local and community banks are in the start-up and nurturing of businesses in our growing region. HNB makes more loans to small businesses than any other bank in the United States.”
HNB West Virginia Regional President Chad Prather said, “CRAN offers Huntington National Bank the opportunity to assist local businesses by identifying where they need support and helping those businesses to find solutions that work for them. We’re committed to helping strengthen West Virginia businesses and improve the lives of West Virginians. If we help businesses grow and thrive in West Virginia, we’ll see the benefit of that growth in areas of food security, health, poverty and unemployment.”
The Fayette County Commission will receive a $378,917 appropriation from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Brownfields grant program.
The grant, one of five in the state, is also supported by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The Brownfields program is an effort to clean up lands and prepare them for sustainable reuse.
The West Virginia Humanities Council is seeking proposals from nonprofit organizations for its upcoming June 1 minigrant deadline.
Humanities Council minigrants support projects that request $1,500 or less. Minigrants are offered four times per year.
For more information about the West Virginia Humanities Council grants program contact grants administrator Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or via email at riebe@wvhumanities.org.