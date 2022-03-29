Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine among Top 10 Best History Museums in the United States

USA Today has named Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine among the Top 10 Best History Museums in the United States.
The coal mine, which takes visitors underground into a coal mine and then on a tour of a historically accurate coal camp, is at New River Park and draws about 50,000 visitors per year.
This year marks the Exhibition Coal Mine’s 60th year.
It is one of the smallest museums named to the list, and Beckley is the smallest town to make the Top 10.
The local museum is ranked #8, above larger museums like the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nev., and the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville, Ark.
“This is such a benchmark for our 60th anniversary,” Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said Tuesday. “It makes me think back to the administrators of our city at that time, 60 years ago, when they had first given this piece of property, and they thought to develop a park, New River Park, and they thought we should do something with this old, abandoned coal mine.
“It probably couldn’t be done, today,” she pointed out, referencing stricter federal guidelines regarding abandoned mines.
The mine was once owned and mined by New River Company, which donated New River Park and the abandoned mine to the city in 1962.
Mayor Rob Rappold’s first job was for the City of Beckley in 1962. The city’s director of Park and Recreation was the late Frank Rodriguez, a Rappold family friend who passed away at age 93 on March 13.
Rappold remembered his first boss as a humble and patient man who had nine children. The mayor was 16 when Rodriguez hired him.
“He offered a job to me that basically was to cut grass in the summer at New River Park, long before the pool was even a dream,” said Rappold, referring to the sprawling New River Pool. “So we had wide open expanse down there to keep manicured, and it was a great playground for kids who came through New River Park.
“Frank was the pioneer, in my mind, at working with New River Company on the idea of an exhibition mine and actually creating the exhibition mine for visitors to see what mining in the 19th and 20th century was all about.”
The mine was not yet open to the public in 1962, but Rodriguez’s crew was taking “trial runs” through the mine to ensure that visitors would be safe.
“So it was wonderful, as I recall, after cutting grass in the hot summer sun back in 1962 or so when we were called to go into the Exhibition Mine to help a car that had derailed get back on the track,” Rappold recalled.
Rappold left his mower to go into the mine with other park workers. A train car had gone off the tracks, and city employees used a pry bar and “what little muscular strength” the mayor had, he said, to get the cars back on track so that the mine could open to the public.
“If it was 85 or 90 degrees outside, it was 50 degrees inside, underground,” Rappold remembered. “So I always looked for a chance to go in and help out.”
Rappold remained friends with Rodriguez for life.
Rodriguez was in a veterans’ nursing home in the northern part of the state in his later years of life. About six years ago, Rappold said, Rodriguez called Barbara Rappold, Rappold’s wife, and asked her to send him an Exhibition Mine brochure.
“He said, ‘I’m in a nursing home here, and I want to distribute these brochures around to people I have become friends with, to see what I did when I was younger and what I brought to Beckley with the Exhibition Mine,'” Rappold said.
“So Frank was very involved in creation of the mine and the whole concept of working with New River Company.”
Rodriguez died days before his beloved Exhibition Mine was named to the 2022 USA Today Top 10 Best History Museums in the country.
“Frank was a pretty humble guy,” said Rappold. “He would say, ‘I was in the right place, at the right time, had some innovative ideas that worked out,’” Rappold mused. “I’m paraphrasing what I think he would say.
“He’s not a guy that’s … looking for a pat on the back. But he did pretty nice things for the city of Beckley.”
Rappold credited Baker and her employees for the progress of the Exhibition Mine. Baker upgraded the mine by working with a local mining company, which helped to reinforce the roof and the ribs and sidewalls of the mine so that it will remain strong and safe for years into the future.
“It’s kind of unbelievable,” said the mayor. “And what a tribute to all of them that this has occurred.”
The exhibition mine has educated thousands of visitors from other states about the importance of the culture of the West Virginia coalfields, the historical importance of fossil fuels and the strong role the Mountain State people have played in building America, according to statements by Baker.
“They truly know nothing about our unique culture,” she said of the visitors. “They have no idea how coal mining history shaped this nation and then shaped the people of our region.
“Our story is unique. Going underground and then going to visit the houses, they really get an idea of what our customs and our communities are about, and they go away just amazed that they didn’t know this before,” she explained.
“So we are really educating those people.”
She said other visitors are local people who often become reconnected with their history after touring the mine and coal camp.
“They go, ‘You know, my grandpa was a coal miner.’” Baker said. "This kind of re-instills the pride in hearing about their heritage and what our families have done and our grandparents and our great-grandparents. It’s just part of our life, but to have it told in such a way, and it’s such a story, it really brings it back home.
“It makes you feel good about where we live and what we’ve done.”
She thanked those who voted for the mine.
“I know there were people all over the country voting for us, that had deep roots in West Virginia,” said Baker. “I really appreciate that we’re such a small population, such a small museum, but we were able to maintain such a national prominence.”
Chez Chesak, travel writer and executive director of Outdoor Writers Association of America, nominated the museum to USA Today after visiting the mine.
The public voted and chose the winners earlier this month.
The National Infantry Museum and Soldiers Center in Columbus, Ga., was the first on the list, followed by Fruitlands Museum in Harvard, Mass.
“We were in very good company and throughout the whole month of March, we only dipped out of the Top 10 one time,” she said. “We’re very pleased.”
She said the ranking, combined with the recent designation of the New River Gorge National Park, will likely make a “banner season” for the Exhibition Mine.
“We’re looking forward to a very successful season,” said Baker.
The complete list is available at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-history-museum/