Beckley’s 31st annual Friday in the Park series is scheduled to open June 3.
The concert series is slated to be held weekly from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. through August, weather permitting, at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street. Food vendors will offer lunch items for sale. New vendor Bee Bumbler Bakery will join the regular vendors Flynn’s Hotdogs and The Lunch Wagon, plus a few other vendors plan to sell on select Fridays.
Opening day will feature praise music by Rachel Hill. Four Raleigh County Special Olympics bowlers (Yuki Lawrence, Maggie Ashley, Nikki Rice, and Alicia Lopez) will be recognized at noon as they get ready to represent West Virginia in the USA National competition.
On June 10, one-man band Dave Runion will perform a variety of musical selections including oldies, rock and country. Then on June 17, Darrell Ramsey will perform, followed by Theatre West Virginia offering a preview of "Hatfields and McCoys" music.
Traditional country artist Billy Payne will be featured on June 24. A variety of musical styles will be presented during the season.
The full schedule:
• June 3 – Rachel Hill (Praise); Recognize Raleigh County Special Olympics bowlers at noon
• June 10 – David Runion (Oldies)
• June 17 – Darrell Ramsey (folk, mix); 12:45 – Theatre West Virginia ("Hatfields & McCoys" preview)
• June 24 – Billy Payne and Rick Lilly (Country)
• July 1 – Alan Kinsler (Positive Country)
• July 8 – The Switch (Rock); 12:45 – Theatre West Virginia ("Rocket Boys Musical" preview)
• July 15 – 11:30 – Patricia Smith (gospel); 12:20 – Mia Bailey (gospel)
• July 22 – BEX Arts Week / BAC / The Raleigh’s Open Mic
• July 29 – Dance Day: 11:30 – Mercer County COA dancers; 11:55 – Raleigh County COA dancers; 12:20 – Cindy’s Line Dancers; 12:45 – Theatre West Virginia ("Wizard of Oz" preview)
• Aug. 5 – Lady D (blues, pop)
• Aug. 12 – How Great Thou Art Theatre Group (Motown)
• Aug. 19 – Chris Oxley Quartet (jazz)
• Aug. 26 – Appalachian Festival – Lost Cannon Bluegrass, followed by Shane Ingram
Other events being planned downtown include the AACA Car Show on June 18, an '80s Evening with the Quiet Enough band on July 2, the annual Summer Car & Bike Show on July 30, the Appalachian Festival Street Fair (Aug. 27), Kids Classic Festival (Sept. 10) and Chili Night (Oct. 1).
The Beckley Exhibition Mine will host the Honey Festival on Aug. 20.