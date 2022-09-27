Beckley Events promoting year 2 of scarecrow decorating contest

The downtown scarecrow decorating contest is coming back for a second year.
Businesses, organizations, and schools are invited to build a scarecrow to display downtown between Oct. 20 and Oct. 31.
Scarecrows will be displayed on the light poles along Main, Neville, Prince and Kanawha streets and in Jim Word Memorial Park and Shoemaker Square or in storefront windows if preferred by downtown businesses.
The contest is being organized by the City of Beckley along with Raleigh County 4-H/WVU Extension. The goal is to create a festive atmosphere and build community spirit.
Awards for the contest: first place - $100; second place - $50; third place - $25.
Judging will be determined by Facebook “likes” on photos in a scarecrow album on the Beckley Events page.
Scarecrows can be installed between Oct. 20 and Oct. 22 and must be in place by 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
An event at Jim Word Memorial Park is being planned to recognize the scarecrow decorators, along with offering music by DNS Entertainment DJs, and a few vendors offering fall flavors and items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event may also include a scarecrow costume contest.
Beckley’s first scarecrow decorating contest was held in 2021 with 20 entries. Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events said in a press release, “We were thrilled with the 20 creative entries last year. We look forward to having the contest again this year, along with adding an event to celebrate the decorators, fall booths, and music on the 22nd.”
The recommended height of each scarecrow should be between 4 and 6 feet and be constructed to withstand weather conditions. Some suggestions of lasting materials are chicken wire, straw, corn husks, stalks, rubber foam; stuffing from plastic bags, bubble wrap; nylon or polyester fabrics, and consider spraying Scotchguard to prevent mildew.
If using a scarecrow kit or commercial scarecrow as your base, make sure that you add embellishments and apparel to make them unique. Entries should be appropriate for family viewing and should not be excessively violent, gruesome, profane or political. The goal is to create a festive atmosphere and build community spirit.
If interested in entering a scarecrow, complete the scarecrow contest registration form on the city’s website https://beckley.org/beckleys-scarecrow-decorating-contest-2/ and send it in by Oct. 20.
For more information, contact Jill Moorefield, Beckley Events, 304-256-1776, 304-222-3376 or jmoorefield@beckley.org; or Barbie Little, 4-H Youth Development - Raleigh County, WVU Extension, 304-255-9321, barbara.little@mail.wvu.edu
Scarecrows can remain in place until Nov. 1.
