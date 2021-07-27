Beckley Events has variety of summer entertainment plans

Beckley Events has announced its latest activities for the July 30-31 weekend:
Fridays in the Park continue at Jim Word Memorial Park between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., weather permitting. The July 30 event will feature Dance Day: 11:30 – Beckley Dance Theatre School Street Ztyle offering a free dance class; 11:55 – Alexandria & Amber dancers; 12:15 – Beckley Area Shag Dancers; 12:35 – Line Dancers. Flynn’s Hotdogs, Tea Time and Holy Os (doughnuts, pretzels, and nachos) normally set up with food items for sale during the lunch concerts.
Beckley’s Summer Car & Bike Show is planned for Saturday, July 31, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the Jim Word Memorial Park and Neville Street area. The Thomas Danley Band will perform music in the gazebo from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Vehicle line-up and registration will take place between 5 and 6 p.m. The first 70 vehicles to register will receive a dash plaque. Vehicle registration fee is $10. City department representatives and others will select their favorite vehicles to receive awards. Door prizes and family activities are also planned for the event.
The city’s August schedule includes:
Friday in the Park, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m, Jim Word Memorial Park, weather permitting:
Aug. 6 – Lady D
Aug. 13 – Faith Community Church, How Great Thou Art Theatre Group, and Lucas Doeke Howell
Aug. 20 – Chris Oxley Quartet
Aug. 27 – Lost Cannon Bluegrass and Shane Ingram & friends
Aug. 20 – Third Friday Around the Block Party – 5 to 8 p.m., Courthouse Square/Main Street; music by the Untrained Professionals 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., food vendors; The Silver Eagles Reunion will be at Fosters during the evening.
Aug. 21 – Honey Festival at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., music by Long Point String Band, vendors
Aug. 28 – Appalachian Festival Street Fair – 5 to 8:30 p.m., Main, Heber and Neville streets, music by New River Jazz and Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns. Food vendors, other vendors and activities are planned.
The committee is now registering vendors for the Appalachian Festival Street Fair (Aug. 28) and vendors and parade entries for the Kids Classic Festival (Sept. 11). For more information about events, visit www.beckley.org or the “Beckley Events” Facebook page or call 304-256-1776.