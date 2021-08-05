The City of Beckley/Beckley Event’s August event schedule includes:
Friday in the Park, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Jim Word Memorial Park, weather permitting:
August 6 – Lady D
August 13 – 11:30 - Faith Community Church, noon - How Great Thou Art Theatre Group, and 12:30 - Lucas Doeke Howell
August 20 – Chris Oxley Quartet
August 27 – Lost Cannon Bluegrass and Shane Ingram & friends
August 17 – WVU Tech Welcoming Party – 5:30-7:30 p.m., Word Park, Welcoming event for WVU Tech students and staff. August 17 is also their Community Service Day.
August 20 – Third Friday Around the Block Party – 5-8 p.m., originally scheduled for Main Street, this event is being moved to Word Park; Music by the Untrained Professionals 5:30-7:45 pm, plus dancing, games and food vendors. Note that the Silver Eagles Reunion (WWHS classes of the 1970s) will be held along the 100 block of Main Street with Fosters (5-10 p.m.).
August 21 – Honey Festival at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine with the Raleigh County Beekeepers Association - 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., music by Long Point String Band, plus vendors. Contact the Exhibition Mine at 304-256-1747 for more details.
August 28 – Appalachian Festival Street Fair – 5-8:30 p.m., Main, Heber & Neville Streets, Music will be presented by New River Jazz and Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns. Food vendors, other vendors, an Oreo-stacking contest and other activities are planned. Haunted Beckley will host a downtown tour as well. The Street Fair is one of the events during the two-week Appalachian Festival (which includes the Honey Festival, Wine Festival, Restaurant Week, Makers Market, Business Show and more). The committee is now registering vendors for the Appalachian Festival Street Fair (August 28) – visit www.beckley.org or call 304-256-1776.
Other Upcoming events:
September - Kids Classic Festival - The annual Kids Classic Festival will take place September 5 – 11 with a variety of events being planned throughout the week. The 2021 festival will kick off on Sunday, September 5, at Beckley Little League beginning at 7 p.m. with a home run derby, a pass and kick competition, cheerleading and twirling demos, and a fireworks display (9 p.m.). The home run derby and fireworks normally take place at the end of the street fair day, but since that is the evening of 9/11 Parade of Lights, the committee is moving the activities at Little League to the Sunday of Labor Day weekend. The Downtown Kids Street Fair will still take place on Saturday, September 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with a parade at 11 a.m. The street fair/parade entry form can be accessed at www.beckley.org (click on “Beckley Events”), or call 304-256-1776.
October - Chili Night – The 30th Annual Chili Night is scheduled for Saturday, October 2, from 5-8:30 p.m. The popular chili competition block party along streets of downtown Beckley is a fund-raiser for Beckley Events. In effort to add a little more distance between the booths this year, only the first 40 chili registrations will be accepted, along with around 20 other booths (Preference for non-chili booths will be given to vendors who participate during other Beckley Events). Registration will open on August 4 until September 14 (or until the spaces are full) - see the city’s website for details.