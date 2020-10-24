Solving the opioid crisis, infrastructure and leadership are components of the District 30 House of Delegates race between incumbent Mick Bates and challenger Tyler Trump, both of Beckley.
Mick Bates, a Democrat, has served in the House of Delegates since 2014.
His platform is job creation, ending drug abuse, and fixing and building roads and other infrastructure like broadband. He said that the same values that drove his campaign in 2014 are still motivating him in Charleston and that they remain the focus of his work now.
During the coronavirus pandemic, he led an initiative to ensure that state residents received their federal and state workers' compensation benefits and investigated claims of scams that targeted Workforce West Virginia, the agency responsible for disbursement of funds.
"We are facing overwhelming challenges as a state and nation that demand true leadership," said Bates. "But leadership is not about being in charge, it is about taking care of those in your charge.
"These past five years, I've taken my voice to Charleston to do just that," he said. "I have worked to protect our health care, our miners, our teachers, our families, our community and our jobs.
"I am asking for your vote, to continue to work for you, and to fight for a better, stronger and healthier Beckley, Raleigh County and West Virginia."
Bates was born in Australia and is the son of a coal miner and grandson of a miner who spent 40 years underground. He said he felt at home coming to West Virginia. He has lived in Beckley for more than 20 years.
He is a physical therapist who owns and operates clinics and fitness centers through his company, BODYWORKS, which has offices in Beckley and Pineville in Wyoming County. He employs 19 people in Raleigh and Wyoming counties, he said, and serves thousands in the two counties.
Bates said that he understands the frustrations of small businesses. Through his work, he added, he helps coal miners and individuals within the community get back to work and their lives.
He added that he also shares their frustrations with "red tape."
Mick and his wife Pam have four children: Callan, Mikeal, Clare and Allison.
•••
Tyler Trump, 23, is an engineering student who believes in marketing southern West Virginia as a tourist destination. He said Friday that he wants an end to divisive politics in the state.
"I have a belief that our state will improve if we can get both parties to work together," said Trump, who is running as a Republican. "I want to see the state grow and improve.
"That is why I entered this race," he said. "I feel that our current politicians are not doing their job and not getting things done because of the constant back-and-forth bickering."
Trump said advancing the state so that it meets its potential takes teamwork.
"This would not be a one-person job. It would take many people in office to get things to happen," he noted. "The state has a lot of untapped potential, and I believe, with the right efforts, it can be utilized more efficiently.
"I have been studying to be an engineer over these last few years, and we are taught early on to look at the problem or system and see how we can improve it," he said. "If I am elected, I will vote on the idea on how we can benefit our city and state.
"I notice a lot of folks in office vote based on party affiliation, and it has no benefit to our state when acting on that."
Trump shared his vision on how to improve the state.
"The way I see things right now is that we need to invest in our state through programs and incentives," he said.
He believes that the criminal justice system needs an overhaul that focuses on rehabilitation for nonviolent inmates.
"We all know there is a drug crisis in West Virginia, and a lot of these folks come out to nothing when they serve their time," said Trump. "Why not utilize them for work purposes while we have them?
"We could create a program that allows these individuals to learn a trade, such as working on the roads, and allow them to do manual labor and make a little money so they have something to come out to, instead of walking out barehanded and falling back into old habits.
"With this program, we can allow these individuals to become productive members of society."
He is in favor of lowering the cost of trade schools or making a trade school education free to West Virginia residents.
"This would allow disadvantaged individuals the opportunity to attend school and learn a trade," he explained. "The high schoolers have very low costs with vocational school, as is; why not extend it to the adults as well?
"This would be a good investment for our state."
Trump is in favor of offering active volunteer firefighters a tax credit.
"These individuals contribute a lot to our society, and they save the state a lot of money," he said. "They sacrifice a lot, with being away from their families and risking their lives to save others — all while not getting paid.
"The least we could do as a state is thank them, but I feel that we should incentivize these individuals with a tax credit from the state to reduce their financial burdens and make their time spent in the department as a member more worthwhile.
"This would be a good recruitment tool, to bring more members in."